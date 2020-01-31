HALIFAX is set to close on Billericay High Street.

The bank, part of the Lloyds Banking Group, will close from between April and October this year, meaning the high street will have another empty unit.

In recent months, Argos, Clarks, and Billericay Homecare have all closed, taking the total of empty units to 15.

As a result of of the closure, the nearest Halifax banks are in Basildon and Wickford, on East Walk and the high street respectively.

The other banks that remain on Billericay High Street include HSBC, Lloyds, Barclays, and Natwest.

56 Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland branches will close across the UK in the same time period.

Halifax was contacted for a statement.