MORE than 150 vulnerable young people have been helped escape crime by a Basildon Hospital project.

Since July 2019, Essex County Council youth workers have been working alongside doctors and nurses at the hospital to identify and support young people who are presenting with various needs.

Essex Youth Service has a dedicated team who are available six days a week to speak to young people attending hospital injured or in crisis.

The project has so far received £150,000 funding as part of the Violence and Vulnerability Programme established by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Roger Hirst and County Hall.

Glenn Crickmore, Senior Youth and Community Commissioner for South Essex, said: “We have placed experienced youth workers within the hospital to work with young people who are victims of youth violence or have mental health issues which could make them vulnerable.

"Some young people who need additional support will be referred to the targeted youth adviser team within our service or onto another specialist service such as youth clubs we support, boxing clubs or a music programme.

"Alternatively, they could be referred for one-to-one support with our hospital youth work team or other specialist services, for example social care, the mental health team or specialist gang workers. Each individual case is assessed to find the right pathway to meet the young person’s individual needs."

For some, the issues young people present with at A&E could be just the tip of the iceberg, and youth services help identify further issues, including exploitation.

Rengarajan Subramanian, paediatric emergency medicine lead at Basildon Hospital, said: "It’s been incredibly rewarding being a part of this programme. As nurses and doctors caring and listening is what we do. It’s a natural fit for us to work alongside the youth workers and identify young patients who may need their support.

"The results speak for themselves. Out of the 150 young people who have accessed the service 73 per cent have signed up for further help once discharged from hospital."