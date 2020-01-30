A PERVERT has been jailed for hacking into more than 60 iCloud accounts and filming his friends and colleagues while changing.

Tony Spencer has been jailed for 32 months for various computer misuse act offences hacking iCloud accounts of young women as well as using covert cameras to film women and young children getting changed at a leisure centre in Norfolk.

In 2017, the Essex Cyber Crime Team discovered that Spencer had accessed iCloud accounts without the owner’s consent to obtain private sexual images for his own and others sexual gratification.

During several searches of his home address, they found computer equipment containing the victims' pictures as well as software used to access the 64 accounts. Twelve victims were identified and they were informed.

On Spencer's computer equipment were also secret recordings made using specialist hidden recording equipment at his home address to capture his own sexual activities.

There were also recordings made at Diss Leisure Centre in Norfolk where he secretly filmed young women and children getting changed in the changing rooms.

These are believed to have been recorded between 2006 and 2011.

Of these recordings police were able to identify seven of the victims and inform them of his actions.

One of Spencer's victims who he hacked gave a statement at the hearing today.

She said: "I am extremely stressed in relation to this incident.

"I do not go out as much and I always get scared as my friends and I take photos as I fear someone is going to hack my account and take my photos.

"I feel embarrassed that this has happened to me.

"I check the contents of my phone on a regular basis, sometimes five times a day.

"I just do not understand why he would do something like this to me." Other victim impact statements from Spencer's former colleagues who he would film at Diss Leisure Centre said they were "disgusted" and were struggling to cope with "a betrayal of a colleague".

Judge Andrew Hurst, said that it was in the public interest that Spencer go to jail immediately for his crimes to set a precedent for other potential offenders.

He told Spencer: "You have said that your actions were not a product of sexual interest, but I reject that. You clearly did have a sexual interest.

"Everyone who is walking around, and online, should feel safe, and they are entitled to their privacy. We must ensure they are protected so they are not victims of sexual gratification."

Spencer, of Victoria Hill, Eye, Suffolk received a total of 32 months immediate custodial sentence for nine counts of voyeurism, five counts of taking an indecent photographs of a child and 12 counts of Computer Misuse Act (Hacking) Offences. He was put on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

The investigation is part of a larger Essex Police investigation involving a number of suspects across the country found to be hacking into hundreds of iCloud accounts.

It started after a victim from Grays reported her iCloud account being hacked and her personal intimate pictures posted online.

Two other offenders have already been convicted for iCloud hacking with Craig Steinberg, 33, of Lily Street, Sunderland, jailed in March 2018 for 34 months for 14 counts of Computer Misuse Act Offences and Dominik James, 33, of Beehive way, Stevenage, jailed for eight months for five counts of Computer Misuse Act Offences