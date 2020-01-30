AN ELDERLY woman was pushed and dragged through her own home in a terrifying robbery.

It was reported that around 9.30am on Sunday January 19, a man knocked on the door of a property on Danbury Close, Brentwood and claimed to be there in order to remove overhanging tree branches.

He then forced his way into the woman's home pushing and dragging her through the property taking items as he went.

He pushed the woman, aged in her 80s, onto her bed and proceeded to open and search drawers and cupboards, putting some of her belongings into his pockets.

He then left the room, closing the door behind him and then walked out of the property.

The woman was treated for injuries not believed to be serious, but was left shaken by what had happened.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious behaviour, or have had a similar approach made to them at their home by a person they do not know.

Detectives are also looking for a white Vauxhall Corsa van, with the number plate WN56 VTE, which was seen in the area around the time of the offence.

Detective Constable Edward Gosling said: "This was a despicable attack on a vulnerable person in their own home and our enquiries are continuing to find the person responsible.

"Fortunately incidents such as this are rare, but I would like to encourage the community to remain vigilant.

"If you are not expecting anyone at your home, try to find out who is at your door first by looking through an adjacent window.

"Alternatively speak to the person through a closed door, ask them to put their ID through the letter box for you to see and don't be afraid to be rude. If the person is genuine, they will understand.

"If you feel concerned or feel threatened by an individual who has turned up at your home unannounced, dial 999. If it is not an emergency, call 101 or make a report online.

"If you have any information about this crime, or the whereabouts of the white van please contact the team at Brentwood CID on 101, quoting reference 42/10063/20.”

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org