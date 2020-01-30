A man found with more than 4,000 indecent images of children and nearly 500 videos has been jailed.

Ross Davis was arrested when officers carried out a warrant at his address in Cluny Square, Southend on 28 December.

During a search of his address a number of items were seized including two tablets, a laptop, and several USB sticks.

On these items officers found thousands of indecent images and films of children including nearly 800 images and more than 60 films which were graded as the most serious.

Officers also found five films 35 year-old Davis had made which showed a girl undressing.

He was charged and admitted four counts of making indecent images of children, one counts of possessing indecent images of children, and one count of possessing extreme pornography.

At Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday 28 January he was jailed for two years and four months.

He has also been given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Nick Riley, from the Police Online Investigation Team, said: “Ross Davis is a dangerous predator who systematically searched for images of child abuse online.

“He then went further than that by also making his own films.

“Davis poses a danger to children I am pleased we’ve been able to put him behind bars.”