A THUG armed himself with a sword and sprinted shirtless through a high street.

Adam Price got into a fight with two people on Grays High Street after he was drunkenly walking around asking for violence.

When the two people he started on armed themselves and assaulted him in return, he fled up the high street, and returned with a sword, swinging it around.

The 29-year-old's sister Rosie Price, 24, tried multiple times to calm the situation, but anger overcame her and she threw a brick in the direction of the two men.

The incident happened in June 2018, but later the same year, Price drew his sword again.

He came to his partner's home where she was there with two children, and in his drunken state, dropped a pizza on the floor.

When his partner asked him to pick it up, be became enraged and hurled abuse at her, assaulted her and broke her phone.

The woman fled the home to her neighbour who called the police.

At this point, Price took off his shirt, got his sword and started hacking the front door of the neighbour's home, where three children were cowering in fear.

Adam and Rosie Price, of Park Avenue and Lodge Lane, Grays, appeared at Basildon Crown Court today for sentencing.

Adam Price admitted affray, two counts of possessing a sword, two counts of criminal damage and common assault.

Rosie Price was previously found guilty of affray in relation to her brick-throwing.

Mitigation for Rosie Price said her involvement was minimal and had resulted in her anger getting the better of her after trying to peacefully calm her brother and the situation.

Mitigation for Adam Price said that he has long suffered with a disjointed education and cannot read or write, but he is attending literacy classes in prison and was remorseful for his actions.

Judge Samantha Cohen told Adam Price he had behaved in an "aggressive, violent and outrageous way" saying his partner and children "would have been utterly terrified" of his attacks with a sword.

Rosie Price received a 12 month community order and 30 days rehabilitation.

Adam Price received six months for affray, 15 and 16 months for possessing the sword on two occasions, to run consecutively.

He received concurrent sentences for criminal damage and assault, totalling three years and one month in jail.