A CROOK fled police captivity...only to be caught again 15 minutes later.

Joel Lazarus was in police custody at Basildon Hospital in December, after he was arrested on suspicion of previous crimes.

While in hospital, he complained to the officer watching over him about how he felt sick and needed to go outside.

In the car park of the hospital, the 32-year-old tried to open a car door despite the officer telling him not to.

Before the officer realised what Lazarus was trying to do, he had removed his shoes and was running across the car park, shouting “ha ha see you later!”.

Lazarus jumped the barriers of the car park and ran into nearby woods.

However, despite his brazen attempts to escape, he was captured by police 15 minutes later on December 17, after other officers were called to the scene to help with the search.

Lazarus, of no fixed address, appeared at Basildon Crown Court yesterday by video link where he admitted one count of escape.

He appeared dressed in a yellow shirt and black jumper, hanging his head low throughout the hearing.

Mitigation for Lazarus, who has previously been sentenced for armed robbery in Vange in 2016, said that he had come out of prison and become homeless and resorted to taking drugs, but is now determined to turn his life around.

Judge Samantha Cohen told Lazarus: “Your behaviour in December last year was outrageous.

“You ran away when they were transporting you back to the police station for offences for which you had been arrested. This is an extremely serious offence of escape.”

Judge Cohen sentenced Lazarus to five months in prison. Details of his other offences committed on the day were not shared during the hearing.