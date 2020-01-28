THESE are the two men found guilty of murdering a man inside a Southend flat.

Ian Slater, 50 of Wayletts, in Leigh, and Alex Stephens, 36, of Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff were today found guilty of Courtney Valentine-Brown's murder.

Victim Mr Valentine-Brown, who lived in Southend, was found with a stab wound to his leg at an address on Roots Hall Drive, shortly before midnight on Thursday 21 February.

Despite the efforts of police officers and paramedics, who spent more than an hour battling to save his life, Courtney died.

He died just days after celebrating his 36th birthday.

Today at Basildon Crown Court, a jury found Slater and Stephens guilty of Courtney's murder.

Kelly King, 31, of Roots Hall Drive, Southend, and Stuart Pearson, 44, of Satanita Road, Westcliff were found guilty of manslaughter.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten said: "This was a tragic and ruthless murder where a much-loved man lost his life.

"Slater, King, Stephens and Pearson acted together to confront Courtney. Slater and Stephens armed themselves – a clear indication of their murderous intentions.

"Despite being the aggressor, Stephens stated that he was acting in self-defence, which the jury rejected and found him guilty of murder.

"Their callous and cowardly actions have left another family devastated as a result of knife crime.

"Courtney’s family have demonstrated the utmost dignity throughout the investigation and trial but it is clear that Courtney’s death has affected them deeply.

"I hope this outcome helps them to come to terms with this awful crime and move forward as best they can."

All four defendants were remanded in custody and will return to Basildon Crown Court tomorrow for sentence.