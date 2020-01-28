A new flight route has been announced from Southend to Guernsey.

Flybe has confirmed the new seasonal service following the withdrawal from the route by its franchise partner, Blue Islands.

The twice weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays will start on May 2.

Seats are available for booking now and are effective for travel through to September 26th September 2020.

Flybe’s Interim Chief Commercial Officer, Oli Byers, said: “Flybe is pleased to step in to operate the London Southend service this summer. We are committed to maintaining regional connectivity for our Guernsey customers and especially look forward to welcoming them on board to share our journey as we become Virgin Connect.”

Glyn Jones, chief executive of Southend Airport added: “We are delighted to welcome this new Flybe route serving Guernsey.

“Southend Airport provides a quick and easy experience for customers. Which? readers have voted it as London’s best airport for the past six consecutive years, in large part due to a lack of queues and the convenience of up to six direct trains an hour that take people to and from London Liverpool Street in just over 50 minutes.”

In total, Flybe will operate four routes from Guernsey this summer with a choice of up to 27 flights a week to Birmingham, Exeter, Jersey and London Southend.