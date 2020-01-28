A NEW 50mph speed limit on the A127 is in place – from today.

The speed limit, which has been introduced to reduce air pollution and improve the air quality, was put in place overnight.

Map - the stretch where the restriction will be in place

Road safety was a reason given for introducing the 50mph limit, which stretches from the Fortune of War junction to the Pound Lane and Cranfield Park Road junctions, where the limit is already 50mph into Southend.

This means drivers coming from Southend cannot drive at 70mph until they have passed the Fortune of War.

The 50mph restriction at the Fortune of War has replaced the 40mph limit which was originally in place.

Drivers noticed temporary lane restrictions overnight, with roadside workers given eight hours to put in the correct signage and install average speed cameras.

Several other roads were closed overnight, which gave roadside crews the opportunity to calibrate the cameras.

Vehicles’ engines work more efficiently at about 50mph, and lowering speeds from 70mph to 50mph can reduce harmful nitrogen oxide emissions from car exhausts by up to 20 per cent.

A spokesman from Essex County Council, said: “Roadside tests have shown that a section of the road exceeds national air quality safe limits for nitrogen dioxide and lowering speeds from 70mph to 50mph can reduce harmful nitrogen oxide emissions from car exhausts by up to 20 per cent.

By lowering the speed limit, we can reduce vehicle emissions and bring air quality on this stretch of the A127 to safe levels by 2021, as well as improving road safety and journey time reliability.”

Kevin Bentley, councillor for infrastructure at Essex County Council, said: “Reducing potentially harmful vehicle emissions is vitally important, not only in protecting the environment, but also for the health of our residents.

“We all have a part to play in protecting the planet and, where possible, I would also encourage people to consider swapping some car journeys for more sustainable travel such as walking, cycling or using public transport.

Many drivers are heavily opposed to the speed limit, with several commenting on the Echo Facebook page. Ellis King said: “This will literally make zero difference to air quality. They just want more money from people.”