ARE you a pub quiz king or queen? Or maybe you just really want to meet Jeremy Clarkson?

Whatever the reason, Who Wants to be a Millionaire? wants to hear from you.

They are looking for contestants for a new series of the ITV show which sees contestants taken on 15 questions for the chance to win £1million.

A spokesman added: "Jeremy Clarkson is hosting another exciting series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and we are looking for contestants who can make it all the way to £1Million.

"If you would like the chance to sit opposite Jeremy in the world-famous hotseat then please apply now.

"You could be just 15 questions away from becoming a millionaire."

To enter you must be 18 or over by March 30, 2020 and a British citizen or have the right to reside in the UK.

The deadline for applications is March 30, 2020.

For details and to fill out an application form, visit: itv.com/beontv/shows/whowantstobeamillionaire