A LAKE district hotel is offering to pay couples to enjoy a romantic break away.

The Daffodil Hotel & Spa is asking for the UK's most romantic couple to test its luxury facilities for Valentine's day.

The Grasmere hotel will give guests £100 for the one-night in return for a review.

This includes use of the spa facilities, afternoon tea and an evening meal with a view over Grasmere.

Couples need to tell the hotel the most romantic thing their partners have ever done for them to win the prize.

Daffodil Hotel and Spa said: "It’s really important to us that our Valentine’s experience is as romantic as it can be, so we are looking for the UK’s most romantic couple to test our luxury Valentine’s getaway and provide us with their feedback.

Entries close on January 29.

Couples who want to apply can go to www.daffodilhotel.co.uk