TESCO is recalling a brand of baby food following concerns that a small number of jars may have been tampered with.

The supermarket chain says if anyone who has purchased any of the 15 varieties of 7+ months Cow & Gate 200g baby food jars, to return them to the store and get a full refund.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

Tesco says if you have bought any of the listed products do not feed them to your baby.

These are:

Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken & Pasta 7+ months Cow & Gate Courgette & Hake Rice 7+ months Cow & Gate Yummy Harvest Chicken 7+ months Cow & Gate Apple Crumble 7+ months Cow & Gate Banana Crumble 7+ months Cow & Gate Peach Apple & Kiwi 7+ months Cow & Gate Rice Pudding 7+ months Cow & Gate Creamy Cauliflower Cheese 7+ months Cow & Gate Garden Pea & Turkey 7+ months Cow & Gate Potato Spinach & Beef 7+ months Cow & Gate Potato & Turkey Roast 7+ months Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese 7+ months Cow & Gate Succulent Pork Casserole 7+ months Cow & Gate Tasty Cottage Pie 7+ months Cow & Gate Tomato & Courgette Pasta 7+ months

The recall only involves these varieties sold in Tesco stores in the UK.

No other Cow & Gate, Tesco or other branded baby products are affected.

Anyone with concerns can contact Tesco Customer Services directly on 0800 917 6897 or Cow & Gate via facebook messenger / live chat at www.cgbabyclub.co.uk/contact-us or by phone on 0800 977 8880.