Yorkshire’s hoarders are sitting on an unused treasure trove of old mobile phones and gadgets – worth enough to pay for a weekend for two in Mallorca.

We've all got a dusty old phone or two sat in a drawer, abandoned when the latest upgrade came along.

Each person has at least one old mobile gathering dust in drawers that could be worth on average £55 if sold second hand, a new study by gadget and gaming shop CeX shows.

With last payday a distant memory for many of us, almost half of people in Yorkshire will run out of cash before the end of January. But not many people know of the treasures to be found around our own homes.

And each British household has one further old games console and four unused games which are worth a total of around £116, according to a survey by CeX, Britain’s leading buy and sell technology chain.

TOP STORIES:



However, only three in 10 (35%) are selling their gadgets to secondhand stores or online (Gumtree etc)… a quarter of people simply can’t be bothered to sell their gadgets, nearly two in five are counting down the day until payday in January.

Across our old mobiles, tablets, consoles, cameras and games, we have a whopping £216 gathering dust – enough for return flights to Palma for two and two nights at a hotel with beachfront cocktail cash to spare!

Hugh Man, co-founder and chairman at CeX said: “All the old phones, tech, consoles and discs we forget about, still have a lot of value. Most people have no idea they have literally little piles of treasure that have been sitting for years in their cupboards.”

The average old iPhone 5s can fetch up to £44 second hand and even the Nokia 3310 – which sold over 126 million worldwide – is worth a tenner. An old PlayStation PS2 can be worth £30 and Xbox One £75. Add in a few games and the likes of Minecraft (£7), Call of Duty Modern Warfare (from £23) and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (£27) will fetch you a small fortune.

TOP 10 MOST LUCRATIVE MOBILE TRADE-INS:

Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Midnight Black - £142 Apple iPhone 7 32GB Black - £112 Apple iPhone 6S 32GB Space Grey - £82 OnePlius 5T 64GB Midnight Black - £82 Nokia 8800 Sirocco 18c Gold - £77 Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB Gold Platinum – £70 Apple iPhone 16GB Grey - £68 Google Pixel 32GB Black - £52 Sony Xperia XA1 G3121 32GB Black – £49 Samsung Galaxy J3 J320 8GB - £47



Elsewhere around our homes, nearly a quater of people in Yorkshire have an unused laptop, a third cast away headphones and a further 3 in 10 have littered desks, drawers and cupboards with computer accessories such as hard drives and graphics cards.

A third say the money they would get from selling their gadgets is not worth the hassle, however almost half of those who did go to use a secondhand store to sell their gadgets said the selling process was really easy.

More than a quarter (30%) said they were pleasantly surprised with the money they got back.