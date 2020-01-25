DEPARTMENT store John Lewis is recalling Winter Spice set of nine tealights/Christmas tea light advent calendars because there is a risk of the candle flaring up during use, which could potentially cause a fire or burns.

According to the Chartered Trading Standards Institute website, the company is recalling the products - stock numbers: 78779614, 78779613. The notice has also been placed on the John Lewis website.

These products were sold between August 2019 and January 2020 from John Lewis & Partners shops and johnlewis.com.

The company placed a notice on the trading standards website on January 22, saying: "We're recalling these products as there is a risk of the candle flaring up during use.

"As a consequence, the ignition source may cause a fire or cause burns to the user.

"Please stop using immediately, and return to your nearest John Lewis & Partners shop as soon as possible for a full refund, or to exchange it for an alternative product if you prefer.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment this product recall may cause you."