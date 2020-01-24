A man who died while working a port suffered serious injuried to his neck and head, a postmortum found.

Robbie Owen Reeves, 20, died during the incident at Port of Tilbury on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called with reports of a man sustaining traumatic injuries after an incident at a the port at 9am yesterday morning.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The force continues work in partnership with the Health and Safety Executive.

"A post mortem held yesterday recorded that he died as a result of serious injuries to his neck and head."

Friends are now raising cash for the funeral and family.

To donate see https://www.gofundme.com/f/robbie-owen-reeves?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=more&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR1-YdiPnNB7Wa0CNOVGj0lbNzsuGb5j3NKmzTcRNuEoZ-QcYhiwxbKS3gY