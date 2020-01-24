GPs have been told to isolate anyone with symptoms that could indicate coronavirus who have recently travelled from Wuhan in China.

Guidance from Public Health England said doctors should check the travel history of patients.

If they suspect a patient has coronavirus, they should be placed in a room away from other patients and staff with the door closed.

They should not be allowed to use communal toilet facilities or be physically examined, the guidance adds.

A letter from the chief medical officer to clinical staff warns that the "mass movement" of people within and outside China associated with the upcoming Chinese new year celebrations may "amplify transmission".

The letter said that anyone who is confirmed as having the virus will be transferred to a Airborne High Consequences Infectious Disease centre (HCID).

According to Public Health England, there are four interim Airborne HCID centres in England.

These are Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust, Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospitals NHS Trust and Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.