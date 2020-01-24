A HOARD of violent weapons and drugs were seized in a police raid.

Officers forced entry into the home in Bockingham Green, Basildon at around 10.45am on Thursday January 23.

They found and seized an amount of suspected Class A drugs as well items including a sword, an axe, and an extendable baton.

Police Dog Ralph then also sniffed out a large amount of cash.

Two women, aged 25 and 42, and three men aged 25, 29, and 41 have all been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

They have all since been released under investigation apart from the 41 year-old man who has been released on bail until 14 February.

Superintendent Bonnie Moore said: “This warrant highlights the work we carry out day in, day out to tackle those selling drugs.

“Those involved in the supply of drugs are part of a chain which sees people exploited and living in fear.

“Tackling violence and protecting vulnerable people are our highest priorities and we’ll do everything we can to keep people safe from harm.

“Information from you can be crucial to help us identify those dealing drugs and build cases against them.

“If you believe someone is being exploited or is selling drugs in your community, I need you to tell us so we can protect the vulnerable and tackle the offenders.”

Officers patrolling Basildon also arrested another three people on suspicion of drugs offences on the evening of Tuesday January 21.

A 23-year-old man from Leytonstone was arrested off Whitmore Way on suspicion of being concerned in supplying controlled drugs.

A 21-year-old woman from Basildon and a 16-year-old boy from Eastbourne were arrested at an address in Maplestead. The woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying controlled drugs. The boy was arrested on suspicion of the same offence, as well as possession of drugs and assault.

All three have been released on bail until Friday 7 February while officers continue enquiries.