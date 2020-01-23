Flybe will be ending its Guernsey to Heathrow route and instead start flights to London Southend.

The airline extended the route during winter but Connect Airways boss, Mark Anderson, confirmed Guernsey flights from Heathrow would no longer be continuing into the summer season.

Mr Anderson says that Flybe would work with the States of Guernsey to secure slots for the winter season.

Charles Parkinson, president of the economic development committee in Guernsy, told ITV: "While it is very disappointing that we will not be able to continue the Heathrow service into the summer season, we are very pleased that Flybe did confirm during our discussions that, from the beginning of May, they will fill the gap and operate the London Southend route following the announcement by Blue Islands that they will be suspending the service from January 27.

"Seats will go on sale shortly. We will of course continue our dialogue and work on other potential new route opportunities with Mark and his team."