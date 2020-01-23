TRIBUTES have been paid to a man who was crushed to death while working at a busy port.

Robbie Owen Reeves, 20, died during the incident at the Port of Tilbury on Tuesday.

Friends have paid tribute to him and launched an online fundraising effort for his funeral and his family.

The page reads: “Nobody expects to bury their own son.

“Tragically Robbie was killed at work at Tilbury docks and I would like to raise money to help his family give him the best send off.

“Please help me to support Robbie’s family at this time.

“I have spoken with the family and they will receive all money raised to help cover the cost towards Robbie’s funeral.”

Friends paid tribute to the former South Essex College pupil.

Sophie Bailey, 20, from Corringham, said: “Robbie was such a lovely lad and he was such a good friend to everyone.

“To think it was only two weeks ago I was standing next to you laughing and joking and now you’re gone.”

Aimee Thacker, 20, from Laindon, added: “Robbie was a lovely lad to be around.

“I’ll never forget the times we had together, he had a heart of gold.

“I hope you’re in a better place now. Fly high you beautiful angel.

“I love you and miss you loads.”

Emergency services were called amid reports of a man sustaining traumatic injuries after an incident at a the port.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to reports of an incident at an industrial unit at the Port of Tilbury.

“A 20-year-old man was involved in a collision with a trailer. Sadly he died at the scene, despite the best efforts of emergency services.

“The Health and Safety Executive have been informed and enquiries are ongoing.”

A HSE spokesperson said: “HSE is aware of the incident and is assisting Essex Police who have primacy for the investigation.”

A spokesperson for South Essex College said: “We are saddened to learn about the incident.

“Our thoughts are with Robbie’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Go to gofundme.com and search for robbie-owen-reeves.