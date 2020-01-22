A man who was died was crushed to death at a port has been named.

Robbie Owen Reeves died during the incident at Port of Tilbury yesterday.

Friends are now raising cash for the funeral and family.

The page reads: "Nobody expects to bury their own son.

"Tragically Robbie 20 years old was killed at work at tilbury docks yesterday 21.01.2020 and I would like to raise money to help his family give him the best send off.

"Please help me to support Robbie’s family at this time.

"I have spoken with the family and they will receive all money raised to help cover the cost towards Robbie’s funeral.

"Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you need anymore information.

and thank you so much for your support."

Emergency services were called with reports of a man sustaining traumatic injuries after an incident at a the port at 9am yesterday morning.

A spokeman for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports of an incident at an industrial unit at the Port of Tilbury shortly before 9am on Tuesday 21 January.

"A 20-year-old man was involved in a collision with a trailer. Sadly he died at the scene, despite the best efforts of emergency services.

"The Health and Safety Executive have been informed and enquiries are ongoing."

To donate see https://www.gofundme.com/f/robbie-owen-reeves?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=more&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR1-YdiPnNB7Wa0CNOVGj0lbNzsuGb5j3NKmzTcRNuEoZ-QcYhiwxbKS3gY