SUPERMARKETS have urgently recalled a number of products due to allergy concerns.

Several products were found to contain ingredients such as peanuts, but with no mention on the label, potentially causing serious health risks.

Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury's all recalled the risky foods.

Possibly the most questionable error - prawns found in a vegetable dish!

Check the list below for the items being taken off the shelves.

Sainsbury’s

Some packs of Sainsbury’s 10 Vegetable Gyoza with a soy and ginger dip contain prawns which are not mentioned on the label posing a serious health risk to anyone with a prawn allergy. Not mention upsetting for any vegetarians who may have unknowingly consumed crustaceans.

Product details

Pack size: 210g

Batch code: 17519

Best before end date: June 2021

Allergens: Crustaceans

Sainsbury’s is also recalling various pesto products listed below because they may contain peanuts, which are not mentioned on the label.

Product details

by Sainsbury’s Green Pesto

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: All batch codes

Allergens: Peanuts

by Sainsbury’s Lighter Green Pesto

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: All batch codes

Allergens: Peanuts

by Sainsbury’s Chilli Pesto

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: All batch codes

Allergens: Peanuts

by Sainsbury’s Red Pesto

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: All batch codes

Allergens: Peanuts

by Sainsbury’s Spinach & Ricotta Pesto

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: All batch codes

Allergens: Peanuts

Tesco

Tesco were also found to be selling dodgy pesto products.

The supermarket is recalling a number of Tesco's own pesto products because they could contain peanuts, which are not mentioned on the label.

Product details

Tesco Green Pesto

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: All before November 1 22

Allergens: Peanuts

Tesco Green Pesto

Pack size: 280g

Batch code: All before November 1 2022

Allergens: Peanuts

Tesco Reduced Fat Green Pesto

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: All before November 1 2022

Allergens: Peanuts

Tesco Reduced Fat Red Pesto

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: All before November 1 2022

Allergens: Peanuts

Tesco Spinach & Ricotta Pesto

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: All before November 1 2022

Allergens: Peanuts

Waitrose Aberdeen Angus beef burgers with red wine and herbs

Waitrose is recalling the pack of two burgers because they contain wheat (gluten) but this is nowhere to be seen on the label.

The product could cause a possible health risk to anyone an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.

Product details

Pack size: 270g

Use by: All dates from December 15 2019 up to and including January 21 2020

Allergens: Gluten (wheat)

Knoppers Wafers

Polish Specialities Ltd is recalling its wafers because they contain peanuts which are not mentioned on the label.

Product details

Knoppers Wafers

Pack size: 25g

Batch code: B52F and B530

Best before: April 20, 2020 and April 27 2020

Walkers

Walkers Snack Foods is recalling Doritos Tangy Cheese as a precautionary measure because it contains soya which is not accurately declared on the label.

The popular crisps could potentially be a health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.

Product details

Doritos Tangy Cheese

Pack size: 180g

Batch code: 06 06 20 GBC 205 364, 06 06 20 GBC 205 363, 06 06 20 GBC 203 364, 06 06 20 GBC 203 363,06 06 20 GBC 202 364, 06 06 20 GBC 202 363

Best before: June 6 2020

Allergens: Soya

Each of the supermarkets have clearly listed the items at points of sale explaining to customers why the have been recalled and what to do if you have bought one of the items.

Bosses also advised customers not to eat any of the items listed and to bring them back to store for a full refund.

The companies also made contact with the relevant allergy support organisations.

Visit www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts fopr more information.



