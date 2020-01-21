A school has been forced into lock down after a knife was seized.

Hathaway Academy, Hathaway Road, Grays has been forced to close after the incident.

Two boys were arrested in connection with the incident and officers were seen searching the area.

A school spokesman confirmed the site was in lockdown and staff were dealing with an incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Officers seized a knife and made two arrests after responding to an incident in Hathaway Road, Grays, this afternoon, Tuesday 21 January.

"We received a number of calls from members of the public reporting two boys were seen running after another boy shortly before 2.45pm.

"We carried out a search and arrested two boys on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. A knife was also seized.

"We have spoken to the third boy and he is unhurt.

"Thank you to the members of the public who contacted us and we ask anyone with any information to call 101 quoting incident 611 of today’s date."