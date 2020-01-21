A man has died after an incident at a busy port.

Emergency services were called with reports of a man sustaining traumatic injuries after an incident at a Tilbury Port, at 9am this morning.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance rushed to the scene this morning at about 9am.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports of an incident at an industrial unit at the Port of Tilbury shortly before 9am today (Tuesday 21 January).

"We attended and, despite the best efforts of emergency services, sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His family have been told.

"The Health and Safety Executive have been informed and enquiries are ongoing."

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 8.37am with reports of a person with traumatic injuries near the Port of Tilbury.

"We sent three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

"Emergency crews are still at the scene."

A spokesman for Port of Tilbury said: "We are extremely sad to have to confirm that there was a fatal accident at the Port of Tilbury this morning.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who tragically died.

"We are currently supporting the emergency services who remain on site. There are no other reported injuries. We cannot comment any further at this point.”