BUSINESSES around South Essex have been donating their hard work to give a girl a chance at cancer recovery.

Lily Wythe, a 13-year-old from Eastwood, was given months to live after being diagnosed with a brain tumour last year.

After a biopsy, the tumour was found to be a fast-growing inoperable “diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma” – the deadliest form of childhood cancer with an average survival of eight to 12 months.

However, thanks to a huge campaign, more than £250,000 has been raised to get Lily treatment in Seattle, USA.

The Echo asked businesses of South Essex what they had been doing to support Lily’s campaign.

Louis Waters, who runs L.W Gardening Services in Southend, said: “I'm doing someone's garden on Thursday and all the money from it will be going towards Lily's fundraiser.

“I think it will be around £200 profit from the job. I’ve told them not to pay me but transfer it straight to the PayPal for Lily.”

Sarah Nicholls, a friend of the family in Southend, said: “Myself and two other mediums did a night of clairvoyance raising £1,602.

“I know the family really well, we had lots of businesses involved with a total of 70 plus raffle prizes and we had nearly 100 people turn up on the night.”

Amanda Sutton, of Beauty Basement Nail Salon in Southend, said: “I’ve donated a MAC Eyeshadow Pallette worth £35 and a Full Ella-Rae Makeup Brush Set worth £65, plus £20 personally so far, would also be happy to donate more if it helps reach the total needed.

“It’s so amazing what Lily’s friend Lillie has done, she has thought of an idea that may well save her friend’s life, I can’t think of anything more worthwhile.

“I think both girls are just so amazing and hope they raise loads of money, even more than the original £300,000 needed, they deserve it, cancer is so unfair.”

Southend businessman Jake Fox said: “With my company K&L Commercial and Domestic Cleaning Services, every job we book in we are paying between one and five pounds into their account depending on the job.

“Me and my business partner have both suffered family members with the same problem, so we understand the stress the whole family must be going through.

“The amount of people who have come together is unreal just shows what people can do with the power of social media, I also think this page should carry on but for other people in the same boat as Lily.”

Hayley Sturniolo, of Inscripture in Leigh, said: “We've done a team donation so far and are now donating £1 from every sale and also all profit from our stretch bracelets which we have created one for Lily with "Strength" on one side and "You've got this!" on the other.”

Tom Cook, of Daisy Landscaping in Southend, has donated a £100 push bike for a raffle for Lily’s cause next month.

Rayleigh Boys and Girls FC raised £2,600 from two events in December.

Margaret Cook, of the club, said: “We hold an annual charity tournament, giving the profits to a different local cause each year. So, we didn't hesitate in taking part in Lily’s fundraising.

“Not only did we raise money for Lily through the Hats for Santa training sessions, we also donated all of our profits from our teams Christmas party at Base Jump.

“We feel very proud of our club and how all of the teams came together, at very short notice.”

