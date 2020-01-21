MAJOR concerns have been raised after it has been revealed that 14 units now stand empty on Billericay High Street.

Residents are outraged that nothing has been done to solve the situation on the high street, which is known for it's success rate with independent businesses.

The shops to recently close, or that will be closing in the future include Argos, Clarks, and Billericay Homecare.

Vin Harrop, a renowned historian in South Essex, has suggested that internet shopping is to blame for the demise. He said: "The high street can't offer what internet shopping can.

"We have to accept that we have lost out to it. We need to work around it though.

"I was so concerned when I realised that 14 units have now gone. I couldn't believe it.

"We know we are now a commuter town. People come off the trains and go the high street.

"They aren't shopping though. They come for a cheap meal. We have so many restaurants now."

Mr Harrop explained why the high street has lost shoppers' interest. He added: "People are now going to out of town shopping centres like Lakeside.

"People now go to Lakeside for a day out. I couldn't think of anything worse.

"There's lots of out of town shops that people prefer going to.

"We've got indepedent shops that are just not succeeding. It's a real shame.

"We've got to do something otherwise our high street will die."