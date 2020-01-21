CELEBRITIES have thrown their weight behind a campaign to get a young girl brain tumour treatment.

More than £250,000 has now been raised to get Lily Wythe, a 13-year-old from Eastwood, life-saving treatment in Seattle to battle the tumour.

Lily was given months to live last year, but thanks to a huge effort from the community nearly all of the required £300,000 has been raised.

ITV chat show host Jonathan Ross tweeted support for Lily, saying: “If any of you feel like joining me in chipping in I know it would be appreciated.”

Southend United also tweeted the link to Lily’s Go Fund Me page, which was then shared by Countdown presenter Rachel Riley, who is from Southend.

She said on Saturday: “Blues fans, reds fans, not fans, Lily’s family are hoping for any generous people to give donations of £1 each to get her treatment.

“They’re a third of the way to what they need to get her help. Loads of love back to these fellow Southenders.”

Social media star Sophie Hinchliffe, also known as Mrs Hinch, shared support on Instagram, along with Little Chris from The Only Way Is Essex.

Singer Gabrielle Aplin also tweeted support, saying “My friends, please consider sparing £1 for Lily’s treatment”.

Keith Lemon, presented of ITV2’s Celebrity Juice, also retweeted Lily’s campaign, and Blake Harrison, who played Neil in Channel 4’s comedy series The Inbetweeners, wrote on Twitter: “My friend is helping to raise money for Lily.

“If you’re in a fortunate position & can spare anything to help then please do so.”

Lily’s friend Lillie Cotgrove, 13, came up with the idea of setting up “The One Pound Warriors” Facebook group and encouraging each member to donate £1.

The group was set up last week and has since gained more than 110,000 members and helped raise £150,000 alone.

Donate at bit.ly/2R9kPuO.