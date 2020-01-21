DOG owners have been urged to check and return dog food found to contrain salmonella.

Happy Hounds is recalling certain types of frozen raw dog food urgently because of the safety fears.

The unsafe products

Frozen Chicken & Beef Sleeve Dog Food

Pack size 1kg

Batch code 1205

Best before September 3 2020

Frozen Chicken Mince Sleeve Dog Food

Pack size 1kg

Batch code 1205

Best before September 3 2020

Frozen Chicken Mince Dog Food

Pack size 2.5kg (bag of 4)

Batch code 1205

Best before September 3 2020

A Food Standards Agency spokesman, said: "If you have bought any of the above products do not use them.

"Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund."

The Food Standards Agency gave guidance on the risks of contracting the bacterial disease: "Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness in humans and animals.

"The product could therefore carry a potential risk because of the presence of salmonella, either through direct handling of the pet food, or indirectly, for example from pet feeding bowls, utensils or contact with the faeces of animals.

"In humans, symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. Infected animals may not necessarily display signs of illness, but symptoms can include diarrhoea."

Stores that sell the affected products have been ordered to put up notices explaining why they are being recalled, and what customers should do if they have purchased it.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.