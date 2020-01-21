TWO people helped an injured man to hospital after another was murdered.

The two Good Samaritans helped an injured man to hospital after a disturbance in Westcliff on December 12.

Asqeri Spaho, 25, from Westcliff, died as a result of stab wounds in Tintern Avenue at 4.25am

Police released a CCTV image believed to be the man and a woman who took the second injured man, who was attacked inside the property, to hospital.

They were later found.

The man has since been discharged from hospital after receiving a stab injury to his abdomen.

Detective Inspector Greg Wood, of the Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We are now in a position to confirm that another man was attacked within the property and we really need to locate two people who took him to hospital for treatment.

"We had to put the welfare of this man first."

As part of the ongoing murder probe, two 21-year-old men from Islington have been arrested and released on bail until Tuesday March 18.

One of the men was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without insurance.

The other was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Police also arrested a 31-year-old man from Tottenham on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and possession of Class A drugs.

He has been released on bail until Thursday March 24.

A 27-year-old from Enfield was arrested on Saturday December 28 on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and possession of drugs and he has been released on bail until Friday January 24.

Anyone with information shoudl call the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting crime reference 42/198759/19, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.