The A13 is set to be closed completely for two nights as part of the widening roadworks.

Starting tonight, the road will be shut from the junction of the A128, the Orsett Cock roundabout, and the A1014 junction, which connects drivers to Stanford-le-Hope and The Manorway.

It will close from 9pm and will not reopen until 5am tomorrow morning.

The road will then shut again tomorrow night, throughout the same time, and will open at 5am on Wednesday.

The closure is in place as part of the large A13 widening scheme, which will see an extra lane added between these two busy junctions.

At the end of the project, which is predicted to be in autumn 2020, the road will then have three lanes both eastbound and westbound.

Due to the road being completely closed both ways, Thurrock Council warn drivers not to use Horndon on the Hill as an alternative.

The small village is subject to height, width and weight restrictions and is not a suitable diversion route.

Instead, motorists will be advised to travel via the A1013, also known as the 'old A13', between Stanford-le-Hope and the Orsett Cock roundabout.

The latest update from the two-year long project shows drainage work is currently ongoing alongside the route and the roundabout.

Teams are also building embankments and central walls for the new Orsett Cock bridges, which are set to be lifted in place during the summer.

Drivers are warned to check their route before they travel both tonight and tomorrow evening, and to allow extra time for their journey due to the road closure.