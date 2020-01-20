THREE people have been arrested for driving and drugs offences after a pile up in Southend.

The trio were travelling in an Audi A3 on Victoria Avenue at around 8pm when it crashed into three other cars.

No serious injuries were reported.

One passer-by described the aftermath of the crash.

They said: "I was close by, heard a loud bang and crash and only saw the aftermath which was awful.

"I did see a lot of commotion and three people in maybe their early 20s being handcuffed and driven away, two guys and one girl.

"One of the guys tried escaping the scene and running away but the police officer caught him.

"I was informed the police had been chasing their vehicle and it had ploughed into a number of cars in Victoria Avenue.

"A gentlemen and owner of one of the vehicles was sitting by the traffic lights with a blanket around him and was taken off by ambulance and another had his vehicle written off, bumper on the floor and very much shaken and told me he had only bought the car a few weeks ago."

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A 24-year-old man from Sidcup in south-east London was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop when directed, possession of Class A drugs and possession of cannabis.

"A 17-year-old boy from Blue Town in Kent was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop when directed, as well as possession of cannabis.

"A 26-year-old woman from Slade Green in Kent was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

"All three remain in custody for questioning."