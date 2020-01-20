A GOOD Samaritan who tried to help two girls was viciously attacked by a teenager.

Police are continuing to appeal for information after the man in his 40s was attacked in Southend when he tried to intervene in an incident.

It was reported the victim was driving down Southchurch Boulevard at about 3.30pm on Friday when he spotted the boy shouting aggressively towards two teenage girls near Southchurch High School.

The victim pulled his van over and got out to intervene.

He went to the middle of the road and was then attacked by the teenage boy.

The boy has been described as being white and aged between 15 and 18.

He was of small build and around 5ft 7in tall.

He wore dark-coloured jogging bottoms and an electric blue puffed jacket with the hood up.

Police are keen to trace witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage who was at the scene.

A spokesman said: “We are keen to speak to any of the individuals involved in this incident.

“If you saw the incident, know anyone involved, or have dash cam or CCTV which could assist our enquiries, please call 101 and quote the reference number 42/9591/20.

“You can also speak to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or submitting information through their website.”