A MEMBER of staff at a town centre business was reportedly assaulted by a member of a gang.

Police officers were called to a business in Pitsea town centre after reports emerged that a member of a group of youths had assaulted one of the staff at the business.

After police searched the area, a member of the group, which have been reportedly been causing problems for residents and businesses in recent months, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Thanks to the quick thinking of one police officer, the suspect was further arrested for an alleged assault on a member of staff in KFC, High Road, in Pitsea, after he was recognised from previous CCTV images from earlier in January.

The suspect has been bailed with conditions not to associate with members of the group and not to enter the retail area of Pitsea.