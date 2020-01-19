Police are searching for a passerby who stepped in when a woman was the victim of inappropriate touching.

Essex Police is appealing for witnesses after a woman was touched inappropriately in Preston Road, Westcliff.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was approached from behind by a man she didn't know between 2pm and 2.20pm on January 15.

He held onto her waist and attempted to undo her hooded jumper whilst making sexual comments.

The man was pulled off of the victim by a passerby and left on foot.

We are urgently seeking to trace the passerby, who had a conversation with the victim immediately after the incident.

If you live or work in the area and witnessed the incident, or have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which could assist, please call Southend's Local Policing Team on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/7878/20.

Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by submitting information through their website.