A huge sword was found in street after a fight involving yobs.

Officers were called Malgraves in Pitsea last night after the incident.

A youth was also dealt with after being found in possession of cannabis.

A spokesman for Basildon Community Policing Team said: "Officers from the Response team attended a disturbance in Malgraves.

"The group dispersed on police arrival. On completing an area search officers found a sword discarded nearby.

"They also searched a youth nearby who was found to be in possession of cannabis and was dealt with appropriately.

"Another dangerous weapon taken off the streets of Basildon."