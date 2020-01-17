A huge sword was found in street after a fight involving yobs.
Officers were called Malgraves in Pitsea last night after the incident.
A youth was also dealt with after being found in possession of cannabis.
A spokesman for Basildon Community Policing Team said: "Officers from the Response team attended a disturbance in Malgraves.
"The group dispersed on police arrival. On completing an area search officers found a sword discarded nearby.
"They also searched a youth nearby who was found to be in possession of cannabis and was dealt with appropriately.
"Another dangerous weapon taken off the streets of Basildon."
