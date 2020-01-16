DOZENS of people in Southend are planning to get tattoos to help with an environmental disaster on the other side of the world.

Tattoo artist Iain Parry will be giving tattoos on Sunday in exchange for payments which will be split between the Australian Red Cross and WIRES.

The money will be used to help those combating widespread wildfires with as many as 60 people expected to get “inked” to help the charities.

Mr Parry, 40, works out of partner Kirsty’s barber shop, K: one Barbers, based in Eastwood Road North, in Leigh, where the event will take place on Sunday, January 26, from 9.30am.

An auction will take place in the afternoon with lots donated by Southend United players who it is hoped will also attend.

Iain, said: “Everyone wants an excuse to get another tattoo and with the devastation that is going on in Australia at the moment I thought this would be a good way to raise money to help out.

“We are all doing it for the wildlife as well as the people.

“It’s such a major thing.

“Seeing the size of the bushfires against a map of the UK is unreal.

“You can’t imagine the scale of something like this.”

Iain will be offering tattoos for a minimum of £45 while the barber shop will be doing haircuts for £15.

All proceeds will be split in half with Australia Red Cross and WIRES, a small charity in New South Wales dedicated to saving the wildlife affected by the fires.

There will also be local cake makers attending and an Indian cuisine chef making samosas and other tasty snacks, to boost the amount raised on the day.

Iain added: “It’s going to be a long day but these charities need our help.

“I couldn’t work with Australian Red Cross directly because we are in the UK but they have said that I can donate directly through their website, so I will do that with the funds we raise for them.

“The tattoo industry is worldwide and I’ve got lots of Australian tattooists on my Facebook.

“They are all doing what they can.

“Every little helps.”

Jack Cooper, member of local country band, Holloway Road, will also be coming along to provide music on the day. Iain has designed two tattoos – a koala bear and a kangaroo – for anyone wanting to get a tattoo dedicated to Australia.