TERRIFIED teenage girls were pushed along the A127 on the front of a lorry whose driver did not know they were there.

Driver Kiya Azzi-Dawkins, 18, and her 13-year-old sister Maria were on their way to college when a lorry struck Kiya’s red Vauxhall Adam spinning it around and wedging it into the front of the lorry.

Damage - Kiya’s red Vauxhall Adam

The girls, screaming and beeping, tried to get the unaware lorry driver to stop as the car was pushed along the road.

Mum Emma Azzi, 44, from Rochford, said: “Kiya was driving the girls to school in the right hand lane of the dual carriageway.

“Right by Mayflower Retail Park, a lorry who was in the left lane decided to come over, not seeing her car there.

“He crashed into the side of them, spinning the car round and wedging it sideways on the front of his bonnet.

“He carried on driving apparently not realising they were there.

“The girls were absolutely terrified. Kiya was screaming and bibbing the horn trying to get his attention, I think it was a ‘life flashed before your eyes’ kind of moment.

“They could feel the car lifting as if it was about to roll over - I was so relieved when I got there and it was still upright.

“As a mother it was so scary to even think about what could’ve happened. Kiya hasn’t long been driving and the girls aren’t sleeping properly now.”

Emma is asking any witnesses with information to please come forward.

She added: “The side of the car is completely crushed and the windows blew out from the impact.

“Both girls are so shaken up, but it could’ve been a lot worse.

“They’ve escaped with whiplash and pain when it could’ve easily been fatal.”

The crash took place at about 7.20am on Friday, January 10.

A spokesperson from Essex Police, said: “We received reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry.

“There were no injuries and the drivers exchanged details.”