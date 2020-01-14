A DRUG dealer has admitted supplying Class A drugs across Southend.

Rene Campbell admitted a string of offences involving MDMA and cannabis in both Southend and Epping from April 2018 to June 2019.

The 46-year-old admitted being concerned in the supply of the drugs, as well as possessing a weapon which could spray noxious liquids.

He had the weapon when he was caught dealing on June 13 last year.

Campbell admitted to being involved with other dealers in south and west Essex during his crimes, the names of whom were not detailed in court.

He appeared at Basildon Crown Court yesterday, where he remained emotionless in the dock, speaking only to confirm his name and address and nationality.

Abubaker Ahmed, 51, also appeared in court charged with a string of drug charges which are alleged to have taken place in Southend between January and June last year. He entered no pleas on these charges and will appear at court again in March for a plea hearing.

Judge Andrew Hurst told Campbell: “You have plead guilty to these charges and now you will be awaiting sentence.

“However, this must be adjourned until the other proceedings have taken place, as all defendants must be processed and dealt with in the same way before the case can be drawn to a close. I will release you on bail in the meantime.

“Mr Ahmed, you must ensure you cooperate with your solicitors about getting your affairs in order.” Ahmed, of Nash Road, London, will appear at the same court on March 30, and Campbell, of Centre Avenue, Epping, will be sentenced later.