A MAN has denied breaking into a garden to steal gloves.

Christopher Collins-Conner appeared at Basildon Crown Court yesterday by video link charged with burglary and theft plus attempted burglary.

It is alleged the 39-year-old entered a home in Grosvenor Gardens, Billerica,y on October 16 2018 and stole a pair of gardening gloves along with a craft knife.

It is also alleged on the same day he attempted to get into a property in Hillhouse Drive with the intent to steal.

Collins-Conner, of Oaks Drive, Featherstone, denied both counts. A trial will take place on June 1.