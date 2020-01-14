A crash on the M25 is causing major tailbacks of traffic.

Two cars are believed to have been involved in the crash, and witnesses have reported seeing two police cars and an ambulance at the scene.

Police have now released the traffic between the J28 (A12) and J29 (A127) and vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder, but delays remain back past J28.

The crash, which happened around 7.30am this morning, is causing increasing delays between with cars moving at around 25mph.

A spokesperson from the ambulance service, said: "We were called today (14 January) at 7.13am with reports of a collision on the M25 near Great Warley.

"We sent an ambulance crew to assess and treat the patients on scene for minor injuries.

"No one required transport to hospital.”