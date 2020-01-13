A POLICE sergeant who was stabbed 11 times outside his home has spoken of the horror attack for the first time.

The officer was attacked by John McCartney at his family home in Rayleigh on April 24 last year.

McCartney, 39, knocked on his door before lunging at him with a knife.

The officer suffered stab wounds to the arm, armpit, chin, shoulder, chest, abdomen and stomach.

The stomach injury penetrated his bowel and left it exposed.

As McCartney continued to slash at him, the officer managed to tackle him to the ground, jump on his back and lay on top of him until help arrived.

He was taken to hospital with critical injuries but is now recovering at home.

In a statement, the sergeant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “The events of Wednesday April 24 have had a huge impact on not just my life but those of my family, close friends, neighbours and policing colleagues.

“They, like me, continue to live with the emotional scars of that day but I am thankful to all of them - my wife, family, friends, neighbours, colleagues and paramedics who undoubtedly not only saved my life on that day but have continued to support me since.

“Words are not enough to describe how much everything they have done and all of their love and support has meant to me.

“I am also grateful to my detective colleagues who I know have worked extremely hard to investigate the events of that day.

“This is a very difficult time for both me and my loved ones and, as my family and I try to return to some sort of normality, I would ask that our privacy is respected at this time.

“But I continue to be grateful for the support and well wishes from the community.”

McCartney, of Eastwood Road, Rayleigh, was charged attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared at Basildon Crown Court yesterday via video link from Brockfield House, a forensic mental health facility in Runwell.

He dressed in a dark grey shirt and sat with a mental health nurse during the course of the hearing.

He showed very little emotion, answering questions with one word answers and speaking only to confirm his name, age, nationality and to enter guilty pleas to both charges.

The court heard a pre-sentence report would need to be prepared before McCartney can receive his sentence.

It was also stated that a doctor who has been treating him will be giving evidence during the sentencing hearing.

Speaking directly to McCartney, Judge Samantha Leigh said: “You will be sentenced here on March 6.

“I will leave it to your solicitor in consultation with your barrister about if they require you to be here or remain on video link.

“You will remain in Brockfield House for the time being.”

McCartney will be sentenced at the same court. Attempted murder carries a maximum of life in prison.