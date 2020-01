Two men have been arrested in connection with immigration offences at a petrol station.

Officers rushed to the BP garage in East Mayne, Basildon last night.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Two men were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences at a service station in Eastmayne, Basildon, on Sunday 12 January.

"We were called to the BP garage shortly after 8.35pm.

"The men, aged 24 and 25, have since been transferred to Border Force."