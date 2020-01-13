A TEENAGER who viciously assaulted a member of rail staff after not paying for a ticket at Grays train station, has been sentenced.

The 17-year-old from Havering, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 8.

He was handed a 12-month youth referral notice and ordered to pay £300 compensation to the victim.

On March 4 2019, the teenager pushed through the ticket barriers at Grays train station without a valid ticket.

Staff at the station challenged the defendant, blocking his path and requested he purchase a ticket as anyone else would.

Without provocation, the teenager punched the victim twice to the head before boarding a train.

The suspect was later located and pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm contrary to Section 20 of the Offences Against the Persons Act.

DC Gemma Notton, investigating officer from British Transport Police, said: “It is awful to see a member of rail staff so violently assaulted for simply trying to do their job.

"We will never tolerate rail staff being abused or targeted with violence and will always look to identify offenders and ensure they face justice.

“I have worked closely with the victim and as a result of this teenagers shocking actions I can see the impact they now have on his life.

"I hope this conviction provides them with some comfort.”