A POLICE sergeant who was stabbed 11 times said he is lucky to be alive.

The officer was attacked by John McCartney at his family home in Rayleigh on April 24 last year.

McCartney, 39, knocked on his door before lunging at him with a knife.

He suffered stab wounds to the arm, armpit, chin, shoulder, chest, abdomen and stomach.

The stomach injury penetrated his bowel and left it exposed.

As McCartney continued to slash at him, the officer managed to tackle him to the ground, jump on his back and lay on top of him until help arrived.

He was taken to hospital with critical injuries but is now recovering at home.

In a statement, the sergeant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: "The events of Wednesday April 24 have had a huge impact on not just my life but those of my family, close friends, neighbours and policing colleagues.

"They, like me, continue to live with the emotional scars of that day but I am thankful to all of them - my wife, family, friends, neighbours, colleagues and paramedics who undoubtedly not only saved my life on that day but have continued to support me since.

"Words are not enough to describe how much everything they have done and all of their love and support has meant to me.

"I am also grateful to my detective colleagues who I know have worked extremely hard to investigate the events of that day.

"This is a very difficult time for both me and my loved ones and, as my family and I try to return to some sort of normality, I would ask that our privacy is respected at this time.

"But I continue to be grateful for the support and well wishes from the community."

McCartney, of Eastwood Road, Rayleigh, admitted attempted murder and possession of a knife at Basildon Crown Court today.

He will be sentenced on March 6.