A MAN has been reported after a huge crash in Benfleet.

Emergency services were scrambled to the Tarpots junction of London Road just before 8pm on Friday.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple police cars, fire engines and ambulance crews at the scene for at least three hours on the night.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports of a collision in London Road, Benfleet just before 8pm on Friday January 10.

"It involved a Citron C3 and a Citron Berlingo.

"No serious injuries were reported, and the road was closed for short time while the scene was cleared.

"A man in his 50s was reported for driving a vehicle without insurance."

Police thanked residents for their patience.