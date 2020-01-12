HORROR fans in south Essex have descended on Southend for its annual festival.

The Horror-on-Sea festival is underway this week, beginning last Friday with the first screenings.

Film aficionado, and mastermind behind Horror-on-Sea, Paul Cotgrove, was at the Park Inn near Radisson Palace Hotel to welcome fans.

Mr Cotgrove established Southend Film Festival in 2009 to give aspiring filmmakers and writers an opportunity to have their work put in front of large audiences and people working in the film industry.

In 2012, Horror-on-Sea was born and has become more of an event each year. It is now a major festival within the horror film industry.

Paul receives submissions for Horror-on-Sea from across the world, including America, Europe, India and Brazil.

This week fans will be treated to films from the USA, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Norway, South Africa, Portugal, the Netherlands, Germany and Peru.

Paul hand-picks a mix of gory films from both established and up-and-coming filmmakers and producers.

Tickets are still on sale, and prices start at just £6 per film, or £25 for a Day Pass.

For more information visit www.horror-on-sea.com for a full festival schedule, and advice on how to pre-order tickets.