THE army and navy flyover is set to be torn down within four weeks.

The flyover, which is set to completed by April, is due to be torn down in early February.

Vicky Ford, Chelmsford's MP, who stated that Clarke Demolition Company Ltd are responsible for the work, said: "The steel structure will be safely dismantled section by section, removed from the site and, where possible, recycled.

"It is anticipated that the majority of the works will take place at night to minimise disruption, although some Sunday closures will be required."

Kevin Bentley, Deputy Leader of Essex County Council, added: "am delighted to be working with Clarke Demolition on this important project and look forward to works starting in February.

“The Army and Navy flyover has been a well-known feature of the Chelmsford skyline for 40 years and its removal will be a historic milestone for the city. Of course, we recognise that the works will cause some disruption and, together with the contractor, we will be doing everything possible to minimise any inconvenience caused.

“The Army and Navy is a crucial gateway to Chelmsford and we are also continuing to assess potential options for a long-term solution at the junction.

“Steps are already being taken to reduce the programme, however we must also ensure we get it right so that any improvements encourage more sustainable travel and avoid putting additional pressure on other roads in the city centre.”

David Clarke, managing director of Clarke Demolition Company Limited, is delighted to be involved. He said: "Having also removed the old viaduct over the River Chelmer in 2016, it is a matter of great pride to have the opportunity once again to continue helping with the improvements being made in the region.

“We will work as safely and quickly as possible, out of normal working hours to minimise any disruption to the public.”