SOUTHEND United chairman Ron Martin has promised to pay the rest of the Shrimpers squad today.

A section of the Blues’ squad are still waiting to receive their December wages which were due on New Year’s Day.

But Martin – who said he knows nothing about possible strike action – insists the problems have been caused by the run of poor results.

“The truth is the club’s budget would have been met if they had been more successful on the field,” Martin told Talksport.

“The fact I’m having to replenish the investment is a result of poor performance.

“That happens and we accept that.

“It’s my fault and I apologise to the fans and to the players as well who haven’t been paid.”

The Shrimpers sit second from bottom in the League One standings and have triumphed just once all season.

And Martin feels that has had a knock-on effect.

“We’ve won one in 24, there’s been no cup games and people don’t spend money or support the club,” said Martin.

“Sponsorship changes and it’s not difficult to be £150,000 down on the club’s budget.

“But I’ll always be supportive and I’ll be at the club for a long time to come.”

Blues will be looking to secure their second win of the League One season when they host Tranmere Rovers at Roots Hall.

And Martin – who will meet with the squad this afternoon – has heard nothing about the players opting to strike over unpaid wages.

“I don’t know about a strike,” said Martin.

“Don’t forget it was six or seven players who hadn’t been paid.

“They were left over from the end of last month.

“That money has been with our solicitors for some little time and has now been transferred to the club.

“They will be paid today and I’m meeting the players at 2pm.

“I heard nothing about the players proposing to strike. Why would they?”

And Martin also calmed fears Blues could be heading the same way as crisis clubs Macclesfield Town, Bolton Wanderers and Bury.

“There’s no concern,” said Martin.

“It’s disappointing that some people have to wait two weeks.

“I thought I could get this over on Monday but sometimes paperwork can take a little bit longer.

“It’s finished and the money will be transferred today.

“The club had a shortfall of about £140,000 and that’s what I’ve had to replenish.

“In the whole scheme of things it’s not very much but when it doesn’t arrive on time before Christmas then everyone starts to panic.

“I can empathise with that but we’re back on track now and we can get on with our transfers.”

Echosport also understands that the club's stewards have now been paid.