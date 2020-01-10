A DRUG dealer had 37 wraps of class A drugs “concealed between his buttocks” when he was stopped by police.

Benjamin Gains, 23, of Southview Drive, Westcliff, has been jailed for three years after he admitted possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

Gains was initially stopped by police while a passenger in a car and admitted once he was taken to custody that he had the drugs hidden in his bum.

CCTV operators had noticed the car acting suspiciously.

Sergeant Adam Jarvis, of Southend’s proactive team, said: “Following some good work from Southend Council’s CCTV operators, we managed to quickly get behind the vehicle.

“Gains kept looking back to us and we believe he was acting suspiciously and we now know why.

“We will do everything we can to detect and disrupt drug dealing within Southend.

“If you’re caught dealing drugs, just like Gains, we will arrest you and put you before a court where you face time locked in a prison cell.”

At around 12.30pm on December 20, CCTV operators reported having concerns about a suspicious vehicle in Portland Avenue.

The operators followed the vehicle until we arrived and stopped it in the car park of Lidl in Woodgrange Drive.

There were no drugs in the vehicle or on the driver but we detained Gains, who was a passenger in the car.

While in custody, he admitted having the drugs down his trousers concealed between his buttocks. There were 37 wraps in total.

Police seized Gains’ phone and found evidence of drug dealing.

He was sentenced on January 7 at Basildon Crown Court after admitting his crimes at a previous hearing.