A MAN is wanted in connection with a sexual assault.

Ross Noble, 30, in connection with reports a woman was sexually assaulted in Chigwell at around 7am on Thursday.

He is 5ft 7ins and has links to London, particularly Chingford.

He may be driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa with a reg that starts FN05.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grays police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.